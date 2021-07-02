Watch
MLB puts Trevor Bauer on administrative leave after assault allegation

Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 02, 2021
Former Reds pitcher and current Dodger, Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball following an assault allegation earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles police announced they were investigating an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.

