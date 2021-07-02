MLB puts Trevor Bauer on administrative leave after assault allegation

Former Reds pitcher and current Dodger, Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball following an assault allegation earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles police announced they were investigating an “assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer” where the woman “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” attorney Marc Garelick said.

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer’s co-agent, disputed the allegations that Bauer committed any nonconsensual violence. He said Bauer met the woman in April, and the two had “a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated” by the woman.