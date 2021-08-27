Marty Brennaman, legendary broadcaster to be inducted into Reds Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — And this one belongs to . . . Marty Brennaman.

The longtime voice of the Cincinnati Reds will be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame before the team's 7:10 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park.

Brennaman, who retired at the end of the 2019 season after 46 years in the radio booth, is the first broadcaster inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame. He will join the Hall's 89 other inductees, including 81 former Reds players, five managers, and three executives.

The Covid-19 pandemic postponed Brennaman's induction into the Reds Hall of Fame after the club announced his nomination shortly after Brennaman's retirement.

Friday's induction will include the on-field Induction Ceremony presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett and the Reds Alumni Softball Game, which is expected to feature over 40 Reds Hall of Famers and former Reds on the field at Great American Ball Park.

One of those Reds Hall of Famers even showed up to town a little early on Friday.

"We can't think of a better way to honor Marty Brennaman than with one of the largest gatherings of Reds Hall of Famers and alumni from his 46-year broadcasting career," said Rick Walls, Reds Hall of Fame executive director. "Hosting the induction at the ballpark provides the perfect setting for fans to witness this historic event and see so many of their favorite Reds on the field again."

This isn't the first time Major League Baseball honored Brennaman for his contribution to the sport. In 2000 Brennaman was voted the Ford C. Frick Award for "major contributions to baseball broadcasting." That won him a framed scroll and a place of honor in the "Scribes & Mikemen" exhibit in the Hall of Fame library in Cooperstown, New York.