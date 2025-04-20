Marte hits grand slam, Wynn drives in 6 as Reds embarrass Orioles 24-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noelvi Marte hit his first career grand slam off Orioles infielder Jorge Matero and had seven RBIs, Austin Wynn drove in a career-high six and the Cincinnati Reds embarrassed the Baltimore Orioles 24-2 on Sunday.

Marte finished with five hits including his homer off Mateo, who entered during the eighth inning of the blowout to spare Baltimore's bullpen. Wynn added a three-run homer off catcher Gary Sanchez in the ninth for a Reds team that pounded out 25 hits.

Austin Hays finished 4 for 6 to complete his first series against his former team 8 for 14 with five RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz hit a solo shot off struggling Baltimore starter Charlie Morton (0-5), who allowed seven runs over 2 1/3 innings in his shortest outing since September 2023.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) worked the fifth inning of a bullpen game for the Reds, and Randy Wynne pitched three innings for his first career save.

Adley Rutschman homered late for Baltimore.

Key moment

It was only a one-run game in the bottom of the second when shortstop De La Cruz sprung to his left and made a soaring grab to deny Jackson Holliday a single up the middle and likely RBI.

Key stat

Wynn's previous best was four RBIs for San Francisco in a 12-10 win over Atlanta on June 21, 2022.

Up next

Reds: Cincinnati continues its first nine-game road trip in Miami on Monday, with left-hander Nick Lodolo (2-1, 2.31 ERA) taking the mound for the visitors.

Orioles: After an off day, Baltimore begins a six-game road trip with a three-game set at the Washington Nationals. Dean Kremer (2-2, 6.41) will make his fifth start for the O's.