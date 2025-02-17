Live updates from Spring Training: All Reds players report

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — All Cincinnati Reds players have reported to Spring Training as the team prepares for the upcoming 2025 season with a new coach and a renewed attitude.

WCPO 9 is in Goodyear, Arizona this week to catch up with the players, talk to the new coaches and report the latest from practices.

Some storylines we're following include the return of Matt McClain after injury sidelined him last year, checking in with some of the new pitching staff and seeing how new manager Terry Francona is changing the culture and approach to the game.

