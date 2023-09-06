Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari attends Reds game, cheers on cousin TJ Friedl

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Calipari Friedl
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 22:19:32-04

CINCINNATI — Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari was at Great American Ball Park Tuesday night, cheering on Reds outfielder TJ Friedl — who just so happens to be his cousin.

Calipari posted a photo of himself and others, including members of his coaching staff, at the game on social media. He also shared a photo with Reds president Phil Castellini, who he said has two daughters attending UK.

The Hall of Famer said in August he would be at a game in Cincinnati during the first week of September to see Friedl play.

Friedl said Calipari is his second cousin on his dad's side. His father, Calipari, former IU coach Archie Miller and Xavier coach Sean Miller actually all played basketball together in their youth. Friedl also played basketball, but it's pretty obvious baseball is his best sport.

The 28-year-old noted in an MLB Players Association video that he's always known Calipari, but has been able to get closer to him since starting his professional baseball career.

"When I got called up, he would come out to Cincy when my dad would be out there, and then he'd come out and watch the game and I could see him after," Friedl said.

Calipari has previously posted Friedl's successes on his social media pages, and even went to Friedl's games in Triple-A Louisville when he was with the Bats.

While Friedl said Calipari is intense and competitive, he noted that off the court, he's all about family — "someone that's really personable, really likable."

The Reds rallied for the win Tuesday night, getting their 10th walk-off of the season.

More Reds news:
Steer's 3-run homer helps wild-card chasing Reds beat first-place Mariners 6-3 Cubs rout Reds 15-7 and split critical 4-game series De La Cruz and Renfroe help Reds rally in 9th for 2-1 win over Cubs

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.