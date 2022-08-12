Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. 'have a catch' to open MLB Field of Dreams Game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Two Reds greats, father and son duo Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr., led players out of the cornfield and onto the Field of Dreams Thursday night.

Just like Ray Kinsella asks his father at the end of the movie, Griffey Jr. asked his dad if he wanted to "have a catch."

"I'd like that," Griffey Sr. responded.

The two threw the ball alongside others families while players Joey Votto, Johnathan India and others walked on the field at the start of the broadcast.

The moment played on baseball fans' nostalgia, but Votto said that famous movie moment is also special to the players as well. In a Twitter thread Wednesday, Votto discussed what the film and game mean to him.

"From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together. In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together," Votto tweeted. "My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together."

Votto said during the broadcast he spoke to Griffey Sr. — a two-time World Series champion with the Reds — about his future. At 38, Votto asked Griffey Sr. how he felt when he retired at 41.

"He goes, 'Well, I thought I could've played till I was 43,'" Votto said.

When he asked Griffey Sr. for advice, Votto said he responded with, "Have fun."

The Reds lost to the Cubs 4-2.

