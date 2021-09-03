Johnny Bench tests positive for COVID-19 leading up to MLB Hall of Fame ceremony

CINCINNATI — Legendary Reds catcher Johnny Bench has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before he was scheduled to appear at this year's Major League Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Bench broke the news Friday on Twitter, expressing gratitude that he'd previously been vaccinated, "otherwise (his) doctor said (he) would be hospitalized." Due to his positive test, he said he would not attend next week's induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Bench recently visited Great American Ball Park to participate in renowned sportscaster Marty Brennaman's induction into the Reds Hall of Fame last Friday evening.