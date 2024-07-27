Watch Now
Jackson, Díaz hit consecutive 5th-inning homers and Rays beat Reds 4-0

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott reacts after giving up a solo home run to Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alex Jackson and Yandy Díaz hit consecutive home runs in a three-run fifth inning to back Zack Littell, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Cincinnati 4-0 on Saturday to stop the Reds' three-game winning streak.

Jackson, who was 10 for 100 this season going into the plate appearance, hit a 407-foot homer to left on an 0-1 sweeper from Andrew Abbott (9-7) at the bottom of the strike zone, his third home run this season.

Díaz drove an 0-2 fastball to right-center for his ninth home run. Díaz returned Friday after missing seven games for personal reasons and went 1 for 5 with a single.

Amed Rosario and Brandon Lowe followed with consecutive doubles that chased Abbott, who gave up four runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

Littell (4-7) allowed three hits and matched his season high of seven innings, striking out five and walking one. He had been 0-2 in his previous three starts.

Jose Siri hit into a run-scoring forceout in the second. With runners on second and third and one out, shortstop Elly De La Cruz threw to third baseman Noelvi Marte, who tagged Jonny DeLuca. Umpire Edwin Moscoso called DeLuca safe, but the call was overturned in a video review.

A crowd of 23,464 was announced at Tropicana Field, the second-highest this season after 25,025 sellout crowd for opening day.

TRAINER’S ROOM Reds: RHP Emilio Pagan (right lat strain) threw a bullpen session Friday and is scheduled to throw to hitters Tuesday. He could be scheduled for a rehab start in the first week of August. Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery) is to make his season debut Tuesday against Miami. ... RHP Ryan Pepiot (right knee infection) threw off the mound Saturday and will be evaluated Sunday. UP NEXT

RHP Hunter Greene (7-4, 3.14 ERA) will start for the Reds in Sunday's series finale.

