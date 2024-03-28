'It's so important to me': Elly De La Cruz speaks English during entire press conference for the first time

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz might just be the fastest man in baseball. Everything he does — from rounding the bases to throwing a runner out at home — happens at lightning speed.

It turns out that speed translates off the field as the 22-year-old went from conducting his press conferences with a translator to speaking entirely in English in less than one year.

With Reds translator Jorge Merlos silently looking on, De La Cruz on Wednesday spoke at length about the work he's put into learning English while in Cincinnati.

"I practiced every day talking with the older guys ... I liked talking with the American guys because I created confidence," he said, also noting how much help Merlos had been.

Now, De La Cruz joked, "I don't need him no more."

For the first time, #Reds SS Elly De La Cruz did his entire press conference in English today.



"It's important for the fans to understand me, and me understand the fans. I've put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys.”



Elly joked that he doesn't need a translator… pic.twitter.com/3lHQyXTaQU — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 27, 2024

The Dominican Republic native has only been playing in America, either in the minors or majors, since 2021. With a large chunk — just over 30% — of MLB players identifying as Hispanic or Latino, it is incredibly common for Spanish speakers to speak their native language and use a translator while talking to the media, just as it would be for English-speaking players who compete in the Korean Baseball League.

But De La Cruz said he wanted to learn English so that he could speak directly to the media and fans.

"It's so important to me because now you guys understand what I say," he said. "And it's important to fans to understand me, and me understand the fans. I've put a lot of work on my English to talk with you guys, and I think I'm doing a good job."

Is there anything De La Cruz can't do well?!