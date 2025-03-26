Hunter Greene sets lofty goals ahead of Opening Day Start

CINCINNATI — One of the biggest honors a Reds pitcher can receive is being named the Opening Day starter.

Reds All-Star Hunter Greene will be getting the ball first for the second time in his career.

“It’s a true honor. Especially in Cincinnati, it’s a holiday. You feel the energy, you feel the excitement once you come into the city for that day,” Greene said.

It’s a massive day for Cincinnati, but Hunter Greene knows Opening Day is only a small fraction of the 2025 season.

“It’s a long season, man" Greene said. "As much as it means to me, as much as it means to the city, it’s one game, there is another 34 starts that needs to be made plus."

Greene has gotten better every year he’s taken the mound.

“I’m trying to be in the seventh, eighth, ninth inning every start,” Greene said.

The Reds ace was asked if he ever thinks about winning the National League Cy Young Award.

“Of course. All the time. I’ll let that take care of itself though,” Greene said.

Greene posted his specific goals on Instagram including 180+ innings, a sub 3 ERA, 200 plus strike outs, and another All-Star appearance. If Greene can do all of that, it will almost guarantee him the title of second Cy Young winner in Reds history.

Leading the Reds pitching staff in the clubhouse and on the field is something Greene puts a lot weight on.

Instagram: @therealhuntergreene Hunter Greene's 2025 Goals on instagram



“Once I was tapped as the ACE, that title means a lot and it holds a lot weight, I embrace that, always have. Also what knowing what comes with that. I don’t take it lightly,” Greene said.

Personal goals will ultimately help Greene lead the Reds to their team goal.

“That focus has never changed. The expectation for us of getting to the playoffs and winning a World Series. That hasn’t changed since we’ve been signed, that hasn’t changed since we got into pro ball,” Greene said.

And the road to playoff baseball starts with the ball in the Opening Day starter’s hand.