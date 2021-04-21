Reds boost GABP capacity from 30% to 40% starting April 30

The Cincinnati Reds will allow about 4,200 more fans into Great American Ball Park for each game starting April 30, the team announced Wednesday.

New health orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health allow the team to boost capacity at GABP from 30% to 40% — in exact numbers, from 12,695 to 16,926.

“The Reds are encouraged by this news and will continue to follow the guidelines set by our state,” said Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini in a news release. “We are going to be choiceful as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state.”

The stadium has the ability to seat 42,319 tightly packed fans during a normal season, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced sports organizations of all kinds to reduce the number of people allowed to attend events in person.