Great American Ball Park holding hiring event despite MLB lockout

CINCINNATI — If you want to work at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday is your chance to throw your red ball cap in the ring. The Cincinnati Reds are hosting a hiring fair to recruit seasonal workers from 4 to 8 p.m.

It comes as the start of the season hangs in limbo and Major League Baseball remains in a lockout. If players and owners can’t reach a deal by Monday, the season could be delayed.

An economics professor at the University of Cincinnati said a season delay could hurt seasonal workers and businesses throughout the region.

“I think we're looking at roughly $350,000 to $500,000 some weekends, depending on who's playing - the Braves, the Cubs, St. Louis Cards always bring their fans in with them,” said Erwin Erhardt, III. “So it's a huge draw. That means a lot in terms of income for the city.”

The average overnight sports traveler spent $359 per person per trip, according to 2019 data from the Sports Events and Tourism Association.

Erhardt said much of the money locally is going to hotels and restaurants in the city center but said it spills outside of downtown Cincinnati as well. He said many fans traveling in for games might visit sites like the Cincinnati Zoo or King’s Island.

He said the uncertainty around the start of the season makes things more difficult for business owners.

“You don't know how to plan,” he said. “You don't know how many people to have on staff, and albeit staff is sometimes difficult to get these days, but you don't know what's going to be coming at you. How many people still come, for example, down to The Banks.”

There is still time for players and owners to reach a deal to keep the season on track. The Reds are moving ahead with hiring.

The hiring fair be in the Bally Sports Club at Great American Ball Park. Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, suite ambassadors and more. You can apply online in advance at www.reds.com/Jobs. You can find more information about the hiring fair here.