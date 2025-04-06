Friedl leads Reds’ resurgent lineup in 11-7 victory over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — TJ Friedl went 4 for 5 and hit one of Cincinnati’s four homers off Elvin Rodríguez as the Reds’ lineup finally awoke in an 11-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Blake Dunn, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jose Trevino also went deep to help the Reds snap a four-game skid and end the Brewers’ four-game winning streak.

The Reds had totaled 14 hits and endured a 35-inning scoreless streak over their last four games, but they jumped all over Rodríguez (0-2) on Saturday.

Elly De La Cruz drew a two-out walk and came all the way home from first on Gavin Lux’s bloop double in the first. After retiring his first two batters in the second, Rodríguez gave up a homer to Dunn, a single to Trevino and a two-run blast by Friedl.

Encarnacion-Strand led off the fourth with a 451-foot drive off the center-field scoreboard and Trevino added a two-run shot later in the inning to put Cincinnati ahead 7-0.

Milwaukee’s Sal Frelick went 4 for 5 with two singles, a double and a triple.

Reds starter Brady Singer (2-0) allowed five runs – three earned – and nine hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one.