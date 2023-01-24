Former Reds third baseman Scott Rolen elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds third baseman Scott Rolen is Cooperstown-bound!

Rolen was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, receiving more than 76% of votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He is just the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position.

An Evansville, Indiana native, Rolen started his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. During his time in Philadelphia, Rolen was named the National League Rookie of the Year and received his first of eight Gold Glove Awards. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2002, where he continued to rack up awards and win the 2006 World Series.

After a short stint with the Toronto Blue Jays, Rolen requested a trade and came to Cincinnati. Rolen continued to succeed with the Reds, making two All-Star Games and helping lead the team to its first postseason appearance since 1995.

Congratulations to former Red Scott Rolen on his election to the 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞❗ pic.twitter.com/QwE2rFwUNV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 24, 2023

Rolen had a .281 batting average, 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI throughout his 17-year career.

This was Rolen's sixth year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame. He joins Contemporary Baseball Era Committee electee Fred McGriff, sportscaster Pat Hughes and writer John Lowe in the Class of 2023. An honoree selected by the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors will also be honored.

He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday, July 23.