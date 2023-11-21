Former Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

CINCINNATI — Former Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips joins Adrian Beltre, Chase Utley and more on the list of newcomers to this year's Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.

Drafted by the Montreal Expos in 1999, Phillips made his major league debut for Cleveland in September 2002. He was eventually traded to the Reds in 2006, where he spent more than a decade.

While in Cincinnati, Phillips hit .279 with 191 home runs, 851 RBI and 194 stolen bases. The three-time All-Star racked up four Gold Glove Awards and one Silver Slugger Award.

Dat Dude on the ballot‼️



Former #Reds 2B Brandon Phillips is on the ballot for 2024 election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. BP is one of only six second basemen in history with at least 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. pic.twitter.com/IOOMLRnEZE — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 20, 2023

In 2017, Phillips was traded to the Atlanta Braves, where he played in 120 games. He spent time with the Angels and the Red Sox before his major league career came to an end.

Phillips ranks 23rd all-time among second basemen in career fielding percentage having led the National League in fielding percentage three times, assists three times and putouts twice. He is one of only six second basemen in MLB history with at least 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

Fellow newcomers include Jose Bautista, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Joe Mauer, Jose Reyes and David Wright. Players returning to the ballot include Todd Helton, who received votes on 72.2% of ballots in 2023, as well as Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield.

The BBWA will announce the results of the 2024 Hall of Fame vote on the MLB Network Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Electees will then be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend Sunday, July 21.