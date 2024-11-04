Former Reds OF Dave Parker named to Hall of Fame's classic era committee ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Cincinnati Reds right fielder Dave Parker was named Monday morning as one of eight candidates for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot.

The Classic Baseball Era Committee will meet on Dec. 8 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Dallas for consideration for hall of fame election for the Class of 2025.

Seven players and one manager comprise the eight-name Classic Baseball Era Committee ballot, which features player, manager, umpire and executive candidates whose primary contribution to the game came prior to 1980.

The Classic Baseball Era ballot includes Dick Allen, Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris, Tommy John, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant. Among the candidates, Garvey, John and Parker are living.

Parker, a 1970 Courter Tech High School graduate, compiled a .290 career average over 19 major league seasons with six teams, including 11 years in Pittsburgh and four years in Cincinnati. He amassed 339 home runs, 1,493 runs batted in and two batting titles (1977-78). The 1978 National League Most Valuable Player was named to seven All-Star games and won three Gold Glove Awards in right field.

The results of the Classic Baseball Era Committee vote will be announced live on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight” at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Any candidate who receives votes on 75% of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27, 2025, along with any electees who emerge from the 2025 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 21, 2025.