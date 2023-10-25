Former Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker to retire

HOUSTON — Former Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker is expected to announce his retirement on Thursday.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported that Baker informed Houston Astros owner Jim Crane Tuesday afternoon that he plans to retire as manager. The 74-year-old told USA Today that he still wants to remain involved in baseball in an advisory position with either Houston or a team closer to his home in Sacramento.

Baker led the Astros to a World Series championship in 2022. He came to Houston in 2020 in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that led to former manager A.J. Hinch's suspension and firing.

Before his time in Houston, Baker led the Nationals, Reds, Cubs and Giants. In his six seasons in Cincinnati, Baker helped the Reds to three playoff appearances and two NL Central titles. The Reds have not won the Central since and have only been in the playoffs one additional time — earning the seventh seed in the expanded 2020 MLB playoffs.

Baker told USA Today he always planned to retire after the 2023 season but did not want to announce his plans to ensure he was not a distraction to his team. He retires with three pennants, one World Series title and three NL Manager of the Year honors.

The former outfielder also won a World Series playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. He was a two-time All-Star, NLCS MVP and a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner.

USA Today reports that a press conference for Baker to publicly announce his decision has been scheduled for Thursday at Minute Maid Park.