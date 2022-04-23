Fans attend Reds game with bags over heads

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are riding one of the worst losing streaks in recent team history, and a growing battle between fans and ownership.

"I just want the team to want to win," said Cole Murray, a Reds fan who wore a brown paper bag over his head at Friday night's Reds game.

The words "Sell the team Bob" were written on the front of Murray's paper bag. Two of his friends also wore similar bags over their heads.

"We figured we'd come out and support the players, but do anything in our power to not support the ownership group," said Murray.

The Reds opened the season by beating the Atlanta Braves twice in a four-game series; but since then, have lost ten consecutive games, including all seven games in a week-long west coast road trip.

The Reds' 2-12 record is the worst in Major League Baseball.

"The runs, results, all that – We know more than anyone that that's what it's all about," said Manager David Bell, after Friday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis. "There's no excuses being made. [The players] are going out and giving everything they have."

For the fans who wore brown paper bags on Friday night, the message isn't directed toward the players.

He said they will continue cheering for the team.

"In the words of Phil Castellini, 'Where ya gonna go?'" asked Murray.

"We're going to come here," shouted Murray's friend during the interview, "but we're not going to support [ownership]."

The real answer to Murray's rhetorical question is Kroger. That's where he and his friends stopped before the game, to pick up their paper bags.