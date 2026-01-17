Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elly De La Cruz rejects record contract offer from Reds

The current largest contract in Reds history is Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million deal back in 2012.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to first base while grounding out to the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Milwaukee.
CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz has rejected an offer that would have been the largest payday in history from the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati offered De La Cruz a contract extension last spring that would have been the largest contract in franchise history. De La Cruz declined the offer, opting instead to continue building his career as he reaches arbitration eligibility in 2027, according to MLB.

“We engaged in Spring Training of 2025 and presented an offer,” said Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall. “The offer would have been the largest contract in Reds history. We didn’t have any further conversations regarding the offer.”

Currently, the largest contract in Reds history is Joey Votto’s 10-year, $225 million deal back in 2012.

