Derek Hill's grand slam helps Marlins hold off Reds 6-4

MIAMI — Derek Hill's grand slam capped a five-run first inning and Marlins starter Valente Bellozo carried a shutout into the sixth as Miami held off a late Reds rally and beat Cincinnati 6-4 on Wednesday night, getting some payback after being pummeled twice to open the series.

Hill, claimed on waivers from San Francisco on Saturday, drove a fastball from Reds starter Andrew Abbott (9-9) 412 feet to center after Jonah Bride singled and Jesus Sanchez and Otto Lopez walked. It was the left fielder's fourth homer of the season and first as a Marlin.

“The analytics team and the coaching staff gave us a really good game plan going up against a really tough pitcher,” said Hill, who also played for Texas earlier in the season. The Marlins plan to give him consistent playing time, something he has lacked since debuting in 2020.

“We're getting put in unbelievable situations that they think we're able to succeed in,” Hill said

His slam came after designated hitter Jake Burger opened the scoring with a 399-foot homer to center. Burger then hit a 422-foot shot to left in the fifth, for his 18th and 19th homers of the season. He has six in his last nine games. He joked that he needs to keep up with his buddy Josh Bell, who had homered twice earlier in the day for Arizona, where the Marlins shipped him last week.

T.J. Friedl's 396-foot grand slam, the first of his career, to right in the seventh off Marlins reliever Andrew Nardi, his sixth homer of the season, made the game close. Calvin Faucher picked up his second save after he loaded the bases on a walk, double and hit batter in the ninth before retiring Jeimer Candelario on a grounder to second.

Bellozo (1-1) picked up his first career win, scattering five hits before he was lifted with two outs in the sixth. The 24-year-old, making his fourth start, struck out four and walked two.

“It is something everybody dreams of. Every pitcher, ever guy, it is their dream to compete here,” he said.

The right-hander worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second by striking out Jonathan India. He held Elly De La Cruz hitless in three at-bats, striking him out twice, after the shortstop went 8 for 10 in the first two games of series, belting two homers and four doubles in the Reds' 10-3 and 8-2 wins. De La Cruz finished 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and a walk in the ninth inning.

With a fastball topping out in the low 90s, Bellozo mixed in his breaking pitches to get mostly soft contact and keep the Reds off-balance. Manager Skip Schumaker said he is impressed with Bellozo's confidence and pitching smarts.

“The kid works. He knows the metrics, he knows all the numbers,” Schumaker said. “He's not this chucker, by any means, but the pitch shaping is pretty elite. The velocity is 88, 90, but he is missing barrels.”

Abbott settled down after his horrendous first, subsequently allowing only Burger's second homer and two singles while working five innings. He struck out seven and walked three. He also gave up five runs to the Marlins last month in 3 1/3 innings.

Abbott said in the first inning he was a victim of his own poor execution, some tight ball-strike calls and good swings by Berger and Hill.

“Everything felt fine. It's the dog days of August and we have to keep going for the team,” he said.

Marlins rookie shortstop Xavier Edwards went 0 for 4, ending his on-base streak at 23 consecutive games. It had been the second-longest active streak in the majors behind the Phillies' Alec Bohm, who was at 24 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: OF Will Benson returned after missing three games while on the paternity list. OF Joey Wiemer was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Marlins: C Nick Fortes was placed on the 10-day injured list after experiencing quadriceps tightness on Monday. C Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83) will start the fourth and final game of the series Thursday. The Marlins will start RHP Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27).