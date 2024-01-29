Watch Now
Daughter of Reds outfielder Jake Fraley in remission after leukemia diagnosis

Reds Dodgers Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matt McLain also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds Dodgers Baseball
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:27:58-05

CINCINNATI — The wife of Reds outfielder Jake Fraley, Angelica, announced their 5-year-old daughter is in remission just over one month after the pair announced she'd been diagnosed with leukemia.

On Instagram on Monday, Angelica wrote she'd received "the best birthday present I could have everrrrrr asked for" in the form of her daughter's remission.

Angelica said their daughter had no leukemia detected in her latest bone marrow.

However, the girl still has a few more months of front-line chemotherapy ahead of her, Angelica wrote, adding their family continues "to ask y'all pray she gets through that quick and easy."

The diagnosis facing Jake and Angelica's daughter was initially announced in December, when Angelica posted to social media that their family had chosen to make the fight against cancer public because so many follow their journey due to the nature of Jake's job.

At that time, Angelica said their daughter was "doing well" and had access to the best support system and team of doctors. In addition, Jake and his daughter did not have to part ways because of his job, since the family found medical support in both Miami, where the Fraleys stay during the offseason, and Cincinnati.

Fraley came to Cincinnati from Seattle in 2022. He played in 111 games last season, finishing the year with 15 home runs, 65 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

