Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Cincinnati Reds trade outfielder Stuart Fairchild to Atlanta Braves for cash considerations

Stuart Fairchild
Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Stuart Fairchild (17) scores on a double hit by Jonathan India during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Stuart Fairchild
Posted

CINCINNATI — Only a few days into the 2025 season, the Cincinnati Reds are trading a player.

The Reds announced Monday that the team is trading outfielder Stuart Fairfield to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Fairchild was designated for assignment ahead of Opening Day when the Reds announced outfielders Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise made the roster over him. During spring training, Fairchild had just 5 hits out of 38 at-bats over 21 games.

The 29-year-old was selected by the Reds in the second round of 2017 draft and played with several minor-level teams, including the Dayton Dragons and Chattanooga Lookouts, before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020. After stints with the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants, Fairchild returned to the Reds in 2022 when he was claimed off waivers.

Throughout his three seasons with the Reds, Fairchild hit .279/.228/.215 and 18 home runs over 229 games.

The Reds have started the season fairly slow, losing their first series of the season against the San Francisco Giants 1-2. The Reds are now set to take on the Texas Rangers for a three-game series beginning Monday.

More Reds news:
Matt Chapman's 2-run homer, and Ramos' solo shot, help Giants beat Reds 6-3 Reds collapse on Opening Day, falling to the Giants 6-4 New Big Red Machine exhibit marks anniversary of greatest team in Reds history

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money