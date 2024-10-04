Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Cincinnati Reds to hire Terry Francona as manager, according to multiple sources

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said during a Monday press conference that when they signed Bell to the extension, he thought the team was headed in the right direction, but after reflecting on the 2024 season, "I thought we should have been better," Krall said. Krall later added that the team "underperformed" and that some young players "took a step backward" this season. He cited "philosophical differences," "inconsistencies" and a lack of discipline at times this past year.
Guardians Tigers Baseball
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are hiring Terry Francona as their manager, according to multiple sources.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported that Francona will come out of retirement one year after leaving the Cleveland Guardians to take over the Reds next season. Cincinnati fired David Bell in September following a disappointing 2024 season that once again saw the team miss the playoffs.

RELATED | Reds President: Team fired manager David Bell after taking a step backward in 2024 season

Francona retired after the 2023 season, his last home game being a 4-3 win over the Reds. Now 66, "Tito" dealt with health issues towards the end of his tenure in Cleveland. He missed most of the 2020 season and had to step away for part of the 2021 season.

He is the winningest manager in Guardians history and 13th on the career list. Before his time in Cleveland, Francona won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox — including the 2004 championship that ended the Curse of the Bambino.

Before becoming a manager, he played in the MLB — including right here in the Queen City. After he was released by the team that drafted him, the Montreal Expos, Francona signed one-year contracts with several teams, including the Reds, Brewers and Cubs.

When announcing Bell's firing, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said that Bell is one of the "nicest" and "most genuine" people in the league, but noted that he felt the team underperformed in 2024. Francona will be tasked with developing a young but talented roster with plenty of promise.

More Reds news:
Here's why Pete Rose is likely still not going into Hall of Fame Reds game broadcasts next year in limbo as Bally Sports attempts to rework deals Coroner reveals cause of death for Reds legend Pete Rose

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money