Cincinnati Reds to hire Terry Francona as manager, according to multiple sources

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are hiring Terry Francona as their manager, according to multiple sources.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand first reported that Francona will come out of retirement one year after leaving the Cleveland Guardians to take over the Reds next season. Cincinnati fired David Bell in September following a disappointing 2024 season that once again saw the team miss the playoffs.

RELATED | Reds President: Team fired manager David Bell after taking a step backward in 2024 season

Francona retired after the 2023 season, his last home game being a 4-3 win over the Reds. Now 66, "Tito" dealt with health issues towards the end of his tenure in Cleveland. He missed most of the 2020 season and had to step away for part of the 2021 season.

He is the winningest manager in Guardians history and 13th on the career list. Before his time in Cleveland, Francona won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox — including the 2004 championship that ended the Curse of the Bambino.

Before becoming a manager, he played in the MLB — including right here in the Queen City. After he was released by the team that drafted him, the Montreal Expos, Francona signed one-year contracts with several teams, including the Reds, Brewers and Cubs.

When announcing Bell's firing, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said that Bell is one of the "nicest" and "most genuine" people in the league, but noted that he felt the team underperformed in 2024. Francona will be tasked with developing a young but talented roster with plenty of promise.