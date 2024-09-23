Cincinnati Reds part ways with manager David Bell

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds have fired manager David Bell, effective immediately.

Despite being signed to an extension last season, the club announced the firing of Bell on Sunday following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the team miss the playoffs.

Bell has served as manager since 2019 and was later given a three-year contract extension through 2026.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides will serve as interim manager for the Reds' final five games of the 2024 season.

"David provided the kind of steadiness that we needed in our clubhouse over the last few seasons," president of baseball operations Nick Krall said in a release. "We felt a change was needed to move the Major League team forward. We have not achieved the success we expected and we need to begin focusing on 2025.”

Krall will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Great American Ball Park.