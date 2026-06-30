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Cincinnati Reds' Dane Myers carted from field after crashing into wall during game against Brewers

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Aaron Gash/AP Photo/Aaron Gash
Cincinnati Reds' Dane Myers hits an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, June 29, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
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MILWAUKEE — Cincinnati Reds centerfielder Dane Myers was removed from the field on a cart in the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after crashing into the outfield wall

Myers made a running backhanded grab on Andrew Vaughn’s leadoff drive, then hit the wall hard with what appeared to be his left shoulder, but held onto the ball for the out with the Reds leading 1-0.

Myers, who entered hitting .252, accounted for the Reds run with a two-out RBI double in the first.

TJ Friedl, recalled from Triple-A Lousville on Sunday after outfielder Blake Dunn was placed on the injured list with a right elbow strain, replaced Myers in centerfield.

Friedl was optioned to Louisville on June 3 after hitting .179 in 47 games.

More Reds news:
Ryan O'Hearn homers twice, helps Pirates avoid sweep with 9-4 win over Reds

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