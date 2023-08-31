Cincinnati Reds claim Harrison Bader, Hunter Renfroe off waivers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds claimed Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe off waivers Thursday as they hope to push for a spot in the playoffs.

A Gold Glove winner with the Cardinals in 2021, Bader was hitting .240 with seven homers and 37 RBIs over 84 games with the Yankees this season. He started the year on the injured list with a left oblique strain and did not make his season debut until May 2. A right hamstring strain him out of the lineup again for most of June.

Renfroe, 31, was traded to the Angels in November after a season with the Brewers. In 126 games, Renfroe had a .242 batting average, 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. He was one of six players waived by Los Angeles this week.

ESPN reported Renfroe is owed the most money of any player claimed off waivers at just shy of $2 million.

The Reds, who have a big series against the division rival Cubs coming up this weekend, are six games back in the NL Central and one game out from the San Francisco Giants for the last NL Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati's next game is Friday, Sept. 1 against Chicago.