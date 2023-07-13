Cincinnati Reds 2024 schedule released

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are only halfway through their surprising 2023 campaign, but the team has already released its schedule for next season.

The highlights include Opening Day against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on March 28 and a visit from the the Los Angeles Angels March 19-21, who currently have MVP pitcher/hitter phenom Shohei Ohtani on the team. Ohtani is a free agent next year if the team doesn't get a deal done, so that could change.

The Reds will also host The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, and the team will contiue its 2-game, 2-series home and home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's the full schedule:

There is work left to do in 2023, but...



The #Reds' 2024 schedule is out❗ pic.twitter.com/EMEcKp5cMG — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2023

You can bet that many of the Reds emerging stars such as Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer and Matt McClain will be back next season, alongside pitcher Hunter Greene. Longtime Reds star Joey Votto will be a question mark next season, as his contract has a club option for 2024, in which they could decide to re-sign him for $20 million, or release him into free agency. Votto would be 40 years old next year.

The Reds stand in first place in the NL Central division, playing some of the league's best baseball over the last 2 months.