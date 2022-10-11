BetMGM to open sportsbook inside Great American Ball Park, becomes official sports betting partner

BetMGM will open up a sportsbook inside Great American Ball Park that will be open all year long for watching and wagering on sports, the company announced Tuesday.

The sportsbook will officially open on January 1, 2023, when sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio.

The BetMGM Sportsbook will be located in the space where the Machine Room restaurant currently operates on the northeast side of the ballpark. It will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza entrance.

The Reds also named BetMGM as the official sports betting partner of the team in a multi-year agreement that includes BetMGM signage around the ball park, BetMGM branded suite and club seats, and plans to curate VIP experiences for fans including on-field access during batting practice.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of our plans to create the most entertaining and dynamic sports betting experiences in Ohio,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in a press release. “Through our relationships with the Reds and MGM Northfield Park, we look forward to bringing unique BetMGM content to Ohio’s passionate sports fans.”

“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming," Doug Healy, Cincinnati Reds Chief Financial Officer, said in a press release. "BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

This is the second MLB team to open a BetMGM Sportsbook. The other team was the Washington Nationals.