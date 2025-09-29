As the Cincinnati Reds rumble into the postseason, fans are ready to see their team back on the world stage

CINCINNATI — While the weather may have been unseasonably warm for a late September Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds and their fanbase were the ones truly turning up the heat.

Game 162, the final moment in the marathon that is Major League Baseball's regular season. For the Reds, it all came down to this. Win your matchup against Milwaukee, and the outcome of Miami vs. New York won't matter.

That was the hope and dreams of dozens of Reds faithful inside Holy Grail Tavern & Grille at the Banks, as they watched to see if their ball club could end a five-year playoff drought.

"It’s just awesome to have something to root for and have a winning team," Reds fan Ryan Campbell said.

Reds took an early lead, but fell behind 4-2 to the Brewers. However, over in Miami, the Marlins took a commanding 4-0 lead over the New York Mets, and all hope was not lost.

Watch to see how Reds fans reacted to their team heading back to the playoffs:

Cincinnati Reds enter the postseason; fans prepare for the world stage

While the local squad didn't seem to be pulling out a victory, Reds fans thought of a cheer.

"Let's Go Marlins," the fans shouted.

Suddenly, all the attention gravitated to the other game.

WCPO 9 News Reds fans cheering

"We never wanted to give up on the game, but yeah, we were watching the Marlins, Mets pretty closely," Sullivan said.

"We love the fish!" one fan said.

A closer look at the magical moment the Reds clinched a postseason berth. You never know what can happen on live TV, and it’s so special to capture moments like this where a city gets to celebrate! NL Wild Card starts Tuesday! @WCPO @Bret_Buganski https://t.co/N6HuxMkb0f pic.twitter.com/uZExHPg41w — Samuel Harasimowicz (@SamHarasimowicz) September 29, 2025

The fans roared at every out and base hit from the Marlins, as the innings came to a close, and the final outs approached.

Then, in a final moment, a double play ended the New York Mets' season and started a triumphant cheer from across Downtown Cincinnati.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time, so we're absolutely thrilled," a Reds fan said.

"It's awesome, we're going to the playoffs!" another fan said.

The Reds are doing more than batting in runs; they're batting in hope.