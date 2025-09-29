Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
As the Cincinnati Reds rumble into the postseason, fans are ready to see their team back on the world stage

Reds fans cheered, clapped and held their breath as they watched the Reds clinch a postseason berth
CINCINNATI — While the weather may have been unseasonably warm for a late September Sunday, the Cincinnati Reds and their fanbase were the ones truly turning up the heat.

Game 162, the final moment in the marathon that is Major League Baseball's regular season. For the Reds, it all came down to this. Win your matchup against Milwaukee, and the outcome of Miami vs. New York won't matter.

That was the hope and dreams of dozens of Reds faithful inside Holy Grail Tavern & Grille at the Banks, as they watched to see if their ball club could end a five-year playoff drought.

"It’s just awesome to have something to root for and have a winning team," Reds fan Ryan Campbell said.

Reds took an early lead, but fell behind 4-2 to the Brewers. However, over in Miami, the Marlins took a commanding 4-0 lead over the New York Mets, and all hope was not lost.

Watch to see how Reds fans reacted to their team heading back to the playoffs:

Cincinnati Reds enter the postseason; fans prepare for the world stage

While the local squad didn't seem to be pulling out a victory, Reds fans thought of a cheer.

"Let's Go Marlins," the fans shouted.

Suddenly, all the attention gravitated to the other game.

"We never wanted to give up on the game, but yeah, we were watching the Marlins, Mets pretty closely," Sullivan said.

"We love the fish!" one fan said.

The fans roared at every out and base hit from the Marlins, as the innings came to a close, and the final outs approached.

Then, in a final moment, a double play ended the New York Mets' season and started a triumphant cheer from across Downtown Cincinnati.

"We've been waiting for this for a long time, so we're absolutely thrilled," a Reds fan said.

"It's awesome, we're going to the playoffs!" another fan said.

The Reds are doing more than batting in runs; they're batting in hope.

