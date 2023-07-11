Alexis Diaz is lone Reds player in 2023 All-Star Game

CINCINNATI — Some of the most iconic moments in All-Star Game history have come by the hands of Cincinnati Reds players.



1967: Tony Perez’s 15th-inning home run gives the National League the lead.

1970: Pete Rose scores the game-winning run at Riverfront Stadium, laying out Ray Fosse.

1977: Joe Morgan hits a lead-off home run at Yankee Stadium.

In their history, the Reds have five All-Star Game MVPs (Tony Perez, Joe Morgan, George Foster, Ken Griffey Sr. and Dave Concepcion). In 1957, the Reds had a franchise record of seven players voted to start for the National League.

Despite Cincinnati entering the All-Star break in first place in the NL Central and showcasing one of the most explosive offenses in Major League Baseball, only one player will represent the Reds in today’s Mid-Summer Classic. He’s not a starter, but rather the closer: Alexis Diaz.

Diaz is in his second season in the MLB, only his first as a closer.

"The most impressive thing about Alexis is that he had a good season as a Rookie and he was not in the least bit satisfied. He found ways to get better in his second season. He has been better in this point in the year since last year. That says a lot," Reds Manager David Bell said.

Through interpreter Jorge Merlos, Diaz spoke about his and the team's success.

"It’s all because of this team that I have been able to have the success that I have had," he said. "They have given me the confidence to go out there in the ninth and pitch well. I’ve also gained confidence in myself, I’ve been able to control my emotions when I’m on the mound."

The confidence is clear. Diaz is tied for the MLB lead in saves (26 saves in 27 attempts) and second in the MLB in K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings ) with 13.7.

Diaz is no question a deserving All-Star, but why don’t the first-place Reds have more than the minimum of one player representing them?

"It is a reminder you can have a long career, a lot of success in this game, not everybody gets this opportunity," Bell said.

The Reds are led by a very young core, who did not have a full half-season to prove themselves. Elly De La Cruz was called up on June 6, the Reds are 23-8 since De La Cruz joined the team. At one point, Matt McLain led all of the Reds in All-Star votes. McLain was first called up on May 15.

Bell went on to say that he does expect that he expects some of the Reds' young players to earn multiple All-Star opportunities.

The reality is, Diaz is the only Reds player who will play for the National League at the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle. As far as his chance for MVP? There has only been one relief pitcher in All-Star Game history to win the MVP, Mariano Rivera in 2013.

Diaz is the younger brother of Mets closer Edwin Diaz (2018 and 2022 All-Star), who tore his patella while celebrating a win on the field for team Puerto Rico in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Alexis Diaz was his brother’s teammate for Puerto Rico, with a locker right next to his.