A Pilates instructor travels with the Reds during the season. Hunter Greene, Francona say it's kept them sharp

CINCINNATI — A 162-game season takes a toll on every player — and manager — in Major League Baseball. The Reds' secret to being prepared has evolved over the years, but there's one clear favorite in the clubhouse: Pilates.

Almost the entire Reds team has adapted Pilates into their routine.

"I’ve been working with Robyn (Cohen) a lot, the Pilates instructor here, because I’m tight," Reds second baseman Matt McLain said during spring training.

The Reds contracted Robyn Cohen is one of the few Pilates instructors in the MLB.

WATCH: We got exclusive access to how Cohen trains Reds ace Hunter Greene, manager Terry Francona

Hunter Greene, Terry Francona among the many Cincinnati Reds using Pilates to stay sharp

"Baseball actually happened very much accidentally," Cohen said. "I used to live in Los Angeles. I was a previous dancer and magician’s assistant."

While in Los Angeles, Cohen got certified to teach Pilates. By happenstance, former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was looking to try it out.

"I was paired with (Pederson), and I just started to work with him three times a week in the offseason,” Cohen said.

Robyn Cohen Robyn Cohen with Joc Pederson

Word travels fast in baseball. Cohen started training more Dodgers players, including Matt Kemp. When a trade with the Reds sent Kemp to Cincinnati, Cohen packed her bags for the Queen City.

Now, years after Kemp's one-season stint with the Reds, current ace Hunter Greene has completely integrated Pilates into his lifestyle — even buying his own reformer for his house.

"I wanted something new. This caught my attention in spring training — I think that was like (Cohen's) first year," Greene said. "Six years now doing it, and I love it."

According to both Greene and Cohen, the All-Star's progress has been tremendous.

"Our first spring training together, there was no way his head was ever touching the floor," Cohen said.

Now, Greene can contort his body with ease.

"I’m chilling here," Greene said. "I’m not even fighting to get out of that position; I can stay there for a long time."

Lot Tan Hunter Greene shows flexibility progress with Robyn Cohen helping deepen the stretch on the Pilates reformer.

Greene practices Pilates almost every day, including on days he pitches.

"I’d say (Pilates) definitely (helps with) being mobile, loose and athletic," Green said. "When you’re pitching, you got to be explosive ... that’s when guys feel their best when they are on the mound."

Cohen doesn’t restrict her work to just the players; she helps everyone who wears a Reds uniform — including manager Terry Francona.

"My biggest fear, and Robyn knows this. I don’t ever want to take up time when players are in here because I do believe in it so much," Francona said.

Francona started working out with Cohen during spring training.

"We’ve got to keep you a well-oiled machine so that all of the cogs work together," Cohen said to Francona.

Francona has undergone multiple surgeries over the last few years.

"I mean, I know I’m not exactly looking like an Olympic athlete, but if you’d have seen me two months ago, we have made so many strides," Francona said. "Friends of mine who have seen me walk across the field, they’re like you’re walking better ... the trust factor is huge because when you’re bad at something, it’s hard to trust."

The 66-year-old Reds skipper went through a nearly identical workout routine as his 25-year-old ace.

"You know why? Because (the exercises) are real," Francona said. "They are real. That’s the best way I could put it."

Lot Tan Terry Francona working on the Pilates reformer

The way players take care of their bodies has changed a lot over the years. Francona, who played in the majors from 1981-1990, said that there was nothing even close to Pilates in big leaguers' routines.

"What are you kidding me? Baseball is probably decades behind," Francona said. "(Pilates) would have not gone over well, which is really stupid. I’ve had knee surgeries that I could have really used some help."

Cohen may be the only Pilates instructor that travels with a reformer on the road with a MLB team.

"I told Robyn like the first, second day, you’re part of us, like this is us," Francona said.

"This is never how I anticipated my life turning out, but I wouldn’t want it any other way," said Cohen.