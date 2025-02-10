'14 on our side all season' | Reds add patch honoring Pete Rose to this season's uniforms

CINCINNATI — When the Cincinnati Reds take the field at Great American Ball Park this upcoming season, they'll be displaying a little extra hustle — Charlie Hustle, that is.

The Reds announced Monday they'll wear a patch honoring the late Pete Rose for the upcoming season.

"14 on our side all season," the team's social media accounts posted, along with a photo of a patch embroidered with the number 14.

Reds legend Pete Rose died last fall at the age of 83.

14 on our side all season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l6IQvWdAhQ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 10, 2025

Following Rose's death, the statue of him outside of Great American Ball Park became an impromptu memorial, with fans stopping by to pay their respects while dropping off roses, memorabilia and other tokens.

In November, the Reds held a 14-hour memorial visitation for the Rose, where thousands attended to reminisce about Rose and mourn the loss of a Cincinnati icon.

The 1960 Western Hills High School alum signed a professional contract with the Reds after graduation. Once he made it to the big leagues, Rose immediately made an impact for Cincinnati, batting .273 and winning National League Rookie of the Year.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the news of Pete’s passing," Reds owner Bob Castellini said in a statement following Rose's death. "He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through. No one loved the game more than Pete and no one loved Pete more than Reds Country. We must never forget what he accomplished."

Rose played 19 of his 24 major league seasons with the Reds. He finished his playing career in 1986 with 4,256 hits. Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," Rose was a 17-time All-Star and member of three World Series championship teams. He was NL Most Valuable Player in 1973, and he won three batting titles and two Gold Gloves.

A key part of the Big Red Machine and "The Great Eight," Rose was National League MVP and World Series MVP while helping lead Cincinnati to two World Series titles.

Rose left the Reds and signed with the Phillies in 1979, but it wasn't long before he was back in the Queen City. In August 1984, he was traded back to Cincinnati and immediately became a player-manager.

While in his second stint with the Reds, Rose became the all-time hit leader — breaking Ty Cobb's record — with his 4,192nd hit in 1985.

After retiring as a player in 1986, Rose stayed with the Reds as a manager. He was fired in 1989, the year Rose was banned from baseball after accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played and managed the Reds. Rose eventually admitted in his autobiography that he did bet on baseball games, including Cincinnati's, while with the Reds. He claims he never bet against the team.

Despite the drama surrounding his betting habits, Rose returned to Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2022, the day sports betting became legal in the state of Ohio, to place the first bet at Cincinnati's Hard Rock Sportsbook.