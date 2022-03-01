Watch
SportsBaseball

Actions

MLB lockout deadline extended to 5 p.m. to save full season

Players, owners make progress but gaps remain
Empty Reds Spring Training field amid MLB lockout
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A practice field at the Cincinnati Reds spring training complex sits empty as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Empty Reds Spring Training field amid MLB lockout
Posted at 6:44 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 06:53:45-05

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball owners and players will have one last day to save the 162-game season on Tuesday after talks ended early in the morning.

The deadline to keep the full season was extended to 5 p.m. on Tuesday after talks ended around 2 a.m., according to CBSSports.com. The deadline was imposed by owners hoping to push players to make a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported both sides had made progress toward a deal, but "large gaps remain in major areas."

When owners and players met on Monday, owners opened talks by stating they were willing to miss a month's worth of games to get the deal they wanted. This was a reversal from early February, when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said missing games would be a "disastrous outcome" for the sport.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, owners presented two options to players on Monday, both proposals containing a pre-arbitration pool that would allow bonuses for players who are not eligible for arbitration :

  • 1. A 14-team expanded postseason, a minimum $700,000 salary for players and $40 million in the pre-arbitration pool. This would make nearly half the teams in baseball eligible for the postseason.
  • 2. A 12-team expanded postseason, a $675,000 salary and $20 million into the pre-arbitration pool.

CBSSports.com reported both sides agreed to a 12-team playoff format, but hadn't come to a deal on a luxury tax on clubs with large revenues and massive roster budgets. The website said both sides met 13 times over the course of 16 hours.

More Reds news:
MLB labor talks go past midnight amid deadline Players make new proposal in 6th straight day of MLB talks MLB season could be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.