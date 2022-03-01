MLB lockout deadline extended to 5 p.m. to save full season

JUPITER, Fla. — Major League Baseball owners and players will have one last day to save the 162-game season on Tuesday after talks ended early in the morning.

The deadline to keep the full season was extended to 5 p.m. on Tuesday after talks ended around 2 a.m., according to CBSSports.com. The deadline was imposed by owners hoping to push players to make a deal on a collective bargaining agreement.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported both sides had made progress toward a deal, but "large gaps remain in major areas."

When owners and players met on Monday, owners opened talks by stating they were willing to miss a month's worth of games to get the deal they wanted. This was a reversal from early February, when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said missing games would be a "disastrous outcome" for the sport.

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, owners presented two options to players on Monday, both proposals containing a pre-arbitration pool that would allow bonuses for players who are not eligible for arbitration :



1. A 14-team expanded postseason, a minimum $700,000 salary for players and $40 million in the pre-arbitration pool. This would make nearly half the teams in baseball eligible for the postseason.

2. A 12-team expanded postseason, a $675,000 salary and $20 million into the pre-arbitration pool.

CBSSports.com reported both sides agreed to a 12-team playoff format, but hadn't come to a deal on a luxury tax on clubs with large revenues and massive roster budgets. The website said both sides met 13 times over the course of 16 hours.