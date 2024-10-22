Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Andy Dalton, family involved in car crash; Panthers QB being evaluated by team doctors

Panthers Commanders Football
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md. The Commanders 40-7.
Panthers Commanders Football
Posted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and his family were involved in a car crash on Tuesday. The 36-year-old was being evaluated by team medical personnel, a Panthers spokesman said.

No one from Dalton’s family needed to be taken to a hospital.

Dalton, his wife, three children and the family dog were traveling near downtown Charlotte westbound on Sardis Road approaching Providence Road when the crash occurred, the spokesman said.

The team would not say if there was another car involved. The team said no more further details were available.

Dalton took over the Panthers’ starting job in Week 3 from Bryce Young. The team is 1-4 in those games and 1-6 overall.

More sports:
First father-son duo to play an MLB game plan to see Lebron and son's NBA debut Bengals great Ken Anderson among 31 candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame Taft senior DT Drayden Pavey announces his verbal commitment to Wisconsin

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money