'A reason to be fearful' | As families face SNAP loss, one organization says 'Dinner's on Us'

CINCINNATI — As concerns mount over potential cuts to federal nutrition programs, a Cincinnati organization is launching a weekly food distribution initiative to help families in need.

Forever Kings Inc., founded by Jordan Bankston, began its "Dinners on Us" program Wednesday and plans to continue every Wednesday through November.

The initiative is in response to concerns that thousands of Ohio families will soon have no access to SNAP and WIC benefits due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

"When you factor in SNAP benefits being cut and potentially WIC being cut after November, all that is making it incredibly challenging for people to live every day," Bankston said.

Watch Bankston and others describe the stress families face when SNAP benefits are lost:

Organization aims to feed those in need with 'dinners on us' program

Bankston and the Forever Kings Inc. team aren't strangers to feeding their neighbors and they know their approach has helped in the past.

"When this happened, we know something that works well," Bankston said. "We were able to feed over 5,000 people back during the COVID-19 pandemic. We basically picked up the same thing that we knew worked and we're ready to implement it."

The potential impact on Ohio families is significant. The state distributes $263 million in SNAP benefits, with about 96,609 individuals actively enrolled in Hamilton County alone.

For Essence Sinclair, she said the shutdown and the uncertainty it brings is taking a toll.

"People honestly being fearful. People lacking resources. Being in that survival mindset," Sinclair said. "You know, all these things are going on. You don't have your SNAP, but your kids still have to eat."

Ohio lawmakers have introduced legislation, House Bill 502, that would appropriate state funds for SNAP, TANF and WIC programs if federal funding lapses. However, that bill currently sits in a House committee.

State Sen. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati and assistant minority whip, said the state does have options.

"You're kidding yourself if there are not contingency funds to be able to pay SNAP. There's dollars there," Ingram said.

Bankston suggested the state could tap into its rainy day fund to help food banks respond to increased demand.

"The reality is when you think about the free serve food banks, they need access to resources as well to be able to respond to the need in the community," he said.

Nasir Robinson said that for families in need, any additional help is welcome.

"We could use the extra assistance because we just had something taken from us," Robinson said.

As the holidays approach, Sinclair said families are increasingly worried about basic necessities.

"People have a reason to be fearful with the holidays approaching — scared to go grocery shopping," she said. "We're the ones who are experiencing the effects of the shutdown."

Forever Kings Inc. will continue its weekly food distribution every Wednesday through November at its Cincinnati headquarters.