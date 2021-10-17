OTR's Senate location closes to make way for Abigail Street expansion

CINCINNATI — Saturday marked the final day the Senate will be open in Over-the-Rhine, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant's page.

Owners Daniel and Lana Wright wrote on Facebook the closure is a result of their decision to expand Abigail Street, located next door, into the space the Senate occupied.

"In 2009 we set out to create a great neighborhood restaurant with nothing more than a little hope and a lot of ambition," the Facebook post reads. "Over the last 12 years we’ve been able to do some really amazing things because of this restaurant, it’s created opportunities for us that we never thought were possible."

Five years ago, the Wrights opened a Senate location in Blue Ash, in a much larger space than the OTR location. The Facebook post said as such, they'd like to expand Abigail Street.

"To be honest we wanted just give the old Irish goodbye but we realize it’s unfair to all of our friends and fans we’ve made along the way," the Facebook post read.

The Senate OTR location closed its doors for the last time at 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.