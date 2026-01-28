Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts 15  Closings/Delays
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Dining

Actions

Mexican restaurant Dos Hermanos to open first Cincinnati location near Findlay Market

Dos Hermanos
Provided
Dos Hermanos
Dos Hermanos
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Findlay Market patrons will have a new dining spot to choose from as Columbus-based Mexican restaurant Dos Hermanos is set to open in the area.

The Over-the-Rhine market recently announced the addition of Dos Hermanos, which is celebrating its grand opening Jan. 30 at 1819 Elm Street.

The restaurant, which is opening its first Cincinnati-area location, is joining the Market District as a long-term resident of the Findlay Launch program.

Dos Hermanos serves up authentic Oaxacan food, with menu items such as Mexican street tacos, banana leaf tamales, burritos and more.

Dos Hermanos

"We started with a food truck and a lot of love for what we do. 14 years later, that hasn't changed — we just have more locations now," said Robert Packer, director of operations. "Dos Hermanos has always been about more than tacos. It's about showing up for people — with good food, real hospitality and a place where everyone's welcome."

Dos Hermanos first began in Columbus and has since grown to include a fleet of food trucks, a catering program and several quick-service dining spots in Columbus and Athens.

For those interested in Dos Hermanos' grand opening Friday, the celebration will have several speakers, a ribbon cutting, a mariachi band and more.

Those who attend the grand opening and sign up for Dos Hermanos' rewards will also receive one free taco.

You can click here to learn more about Dos Hermanos.

More local business news:
4 chefs, 1 bar owner in Cincinnati, Newport named 2026 James Beard semifinalists

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM