Just Q'in BBQ to close Walnut Hills location, shift focus to College Hill restaurant

CINCINNATI — Just Q'in BBQ will close its Walnut Hills location as the restaurant shifts focus solely to its other space, the restaurant's owner announced last week.

The barbecue restaurant is shutting down the Walnut Hills restaurant, located at 975 E McMillan Street, on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Owner Matt Cuff wrote that they decided to close the location in order to fully focus on its flagship restaurant in College Hill.

"We’ve shifted our thinking from expansion to excellence. We want to give you the best experience, (every) time and that’s now more possible with our team under one roof and our full attention on one place," Cuff wrote on Facebook.

You can read Cuff's full announcement below:

With sole focus on the College Hill location, Cuff said they're making changes already, such as opening on Mondays, bringing back pastrami Fridays, hosting trivia nights and more.

"We want to thank the Walnut Hills Community for the love over the last 10 years, but this isn’t the end. Come see what happens when we put all our energy into one place," Cuff wrote.

Just Q'in first opened in 2009 as a food truck in the Cincinnati area before Cuff expanded it into brick-and-mortar restaurants. The restaurant, which serves an array of meats, wings, sandwiches, plates and more, has run under the motto "Faith. Love. BBQ" Former President Joe Biden also stopped by the barbecue joint's Walnut Hills location on his way through Cincinnati in 2023.