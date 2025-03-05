Bengals DE, Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard announces retirement from football

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard announced Wednesday he is retiring from football.

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native who graduated from Moeller and played at Ohio State, spent his entire seven-year career in the NFL with the Bengals.

"As a kid growing up in Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati has always been, and will always be, home to my family and me," Hubbard said in an Instagram post. "I bled orange and black before I ever put on a Bengals jersey. The journey that took me from a high school lacrosse player up 71-North to become a defensive end at The Ohio State University and back home again as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, is something for which I am grateful for every day."

Hubbard didn't provide a specific reason for the retirement but said he isn't going anywhere.

He is most famous for his Fumble in the Jungle, which helped the Bengals secure a wild-card round victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 season's playoffs when he recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line, and returned it back for a touchdown.