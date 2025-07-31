Hamilton County approves new lease for Cincinnati Bengals, who are still negotiating

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Commissioners have approved a new lease document that would keep the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for at least 11 years.

But it isn’t clear whether the Bengals will sign it because the team proposed alternate language that is not part of the county’s approved lease.

“We received a version of the lease from the team late last evening,” Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto told commissioners before they voted 2-1 in favor of the proposed lease. “The version before you … reflects the vast majority of what the county and the team have agreed to.”

Commissioners Denise Driehaus and Stephanie Summerow Dumas voted in favor of the 67-page county lease proposal, while Alicia Reece voted against it.

After the meeting, Aluotto described parking issues as the primary sticking point between the team and county.

“As development continues across The Banks, as lots go offline, as parking spaces are reduced, how do we go about accommodating that for the team?” Aluotto told reporters. “How do we go about compensating for the additional revenue or the revenue loss that the team would have?”

The county was concerned that the team’s contract language would become “an uncapped liability” for the county.

“We’ve sent back some language I what we sent back to the team that we think gets us there,” Aluotto said. “We’re hoping the team executes that. And we can move on with football on the riverfront.”

The team and the county agreed in late June on the framework of a deal for a new lease that will run for 11 years through 2036, with an additional 10 years possible through options.

The term sheet, and a June 30 letter of intent, called for the Bengals to pay 25% of a $470 million renovation, while the county will be left to cover 75% of the costs.

But those terms were subject to final lease documents, which the parties expected to draft by July 31. Now that two versions of a lease document are in play, the Bengals have three options:

Sign the county proposal

Convince the county to extend the deadline

Exercise its option to extend the original 1997 lease for two more years.

The team hasn't responded to emails seeking comment.

Northern Kentucky University Professor Joe Cobbs said both sides face a risk with their last-minute maneuvers.

“There is some risk on both sides to pushing this into the season," Cobbs said. "If the Bengals start out slow like they have recently, that’s going to hurt their momentum at the negotiating table somewhat and public perception of it. And the flip side (is) if they start out fast, people are going to be excited about that for sure. So, that's going to hurt the county's negotiating position."