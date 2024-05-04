Roger Bacon High School used as filming location for John Green adaptation 'Turtles All the Way Down'

A movie adaptation of the John Green novel "Turtles All the Way Down" came to streaming this week, and multiple filming locations in the movie may look familiar.

Roger Bacon High School announced Friday that it was one of the several Cincinnati locations where the movie, which is directed by Hannah Marks, was filmed. Film Cincinnati originally announced in April 2022 that the movie would be filming in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The movie adaptation, which tells the story of a 16-year-old battling obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) while reconnecting with her childhood crush, released Thursday on streaming service Max.

The high school, which is in St. Bernard, said filming for the movie took place in June 2022. Several students were also paid to be extras in the movie, Roger Bacon said.

"You not only will see many familiar Roger Bacon locations, including our iconic front steps, you may even see some familiar faces from the Class of 2022, which were paid to be extras in the scenes shot at RB," the school said.

Green, whose other novels "The Fault in Our Stars, "Paper Towns" and "Let it Snow" have all been adapted into films, was an executive producer on "Turtles All the Way Down."

The latest of his novel adaptation's also stars Isabela Merced, a Cleveland native. Merced also starred as Dora the Explorer in the live-action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," and she had roles in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Instant Family."

Another film that shot in the Greater Cincinnati area, "The Bikeriders," is gearing up to premiere in theaters on June 21. The film, which tells the story of a Midwestern motorcycle club, stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon and more. That movie also filmed in the area in 2022.

