Princeton defeats Mason 35-14 in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

MASON, Ohio — The Princeton High School football team earned another significant victory Friday night.

The visiting Vikings defeated Mason 35-14 in a Greater Miami Conference showdown.

“Another win, another week – another opportunity,” Princeton coach Andre Parker said. “I thought we got a little sloppy in the second half. We gave up a late touchdown that I didn’t like but I thought we played hard. I thought we were physical.”

Princeton (5-1, 5-0 GMC) is the only undefeated GMC team after Week 6. The Vikings, winners of five consecutive games, improved to No. 3 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, according to projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Princeton senior quarterback Zion Neal rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He also had an 18-yard touchdown reception. He was 7 of 14 passing for 146 yards.

Neal continued a memorable September. He has rushed for eight touchdowns this month.

“My mentality is just dominate,” Neal said. “Don’t let anybody be better than me. Do what I do at the best of my ability. And that’s what I want to do every time.”

Princeton defeated Mason for a third consecutive season. Mason was seeking its first win over Princeton since Oct. 21, 2022 (10-7).

Friday's game was over three hours. It featured 31 penalties, including 22 penalties for 219 yards for Princeton and nine penalties for 73 yards for Mason.

Mason (3-3, 3-2 GMC) is No. 8 in the Region 4 computer points standings.

Princeton plays host to Hamilton in a game in Lockland Oct. 3. Mason plays at Fairfield Oct. 3.

