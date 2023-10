SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Springdale police said there is no foul play suspected after a body was discovered near a road early Wednesday morning in Sprinfgield Township.

According to investigators, a woman in her 50s had a medical emergency and crashed her vehicle near Hamilton Avenue and Struble Road.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. The scene is now clear and the roadway is back open.

The person's identity has not been released.