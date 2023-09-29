Police: 15-year-old dead, another teen hospitalized after Bond Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in the hospital after a shooting in Bond Hill Thursday night, Cincinnati police said.

According to CPD, officers responded to the 4900 block of Paddock Road near Regent Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for a shooting. CPD Capt. Joe Richardson said two teenage boys were shot at the Sunoco gas station in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

One teen, a 15-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive. Investigator's did not release the age of the surviving teen.

The identity of the 15-year-old victim has not been released.

Police said they do not have a suspect and are trying to gather a description.