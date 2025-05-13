Major League Baseball reinstates Pete Rose posthumously

CINCINNATI — The late Reds legend Pete Rose may just get a chance at the Hall of Fame after all.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that Pete Rose is among multiple deceased players, including "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, removed from the permanently ineligible list.

Rose, a Cincinnati native who became baseball's Hit King, died in October 2024. Before his death, Rose applied multiple times for reinstatement, but Manfred rejected them. The MLB said Manfred made the decision to reinstate him in response to a petition from Rose's family.

In his letter, Manfred noted that Major League Rule 21, which sets permanent bans, is set to protect the game from people who pose a risk to the integrity of the sport and will deter others from similar violations.

"In my view, once an individual has passed away, the purposes of Rule 21 have been served," Manfred said. "Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game. Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve. Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list."

The 1960 Western Hills High School alum signed a professional contract with the Reds after graduation. Once he made it to the big leagues, Rose immediately made an impact for Cincinnati, batting .273 and winning National League Rookie of the Year.

A key part of the Big Red Machine and "The Great Eight," Rose was National League MVP and World Series MVP while helping lead Cincinnati to two World Series titles.

Rose then signed with the Phillies in 1979. At the time of the signing, he was the highest-paid athlete in team sports. One year later, he won his third World Series title. He was in Philadelphia until the 1984 season when he was granted a release and signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Expos. In August 1984, he was traded back to Cincinnati.

Rose immediately became a player-manager when he returned to Cincinnati. While in his second stint with the Reds, Rose became the all-time hit leader — breaking Ty Cobb's record — with his 4,192nd hit in 1985. He would end his career with a total of 4,256 hits, 3,215 singles and 3,562 games played.

During his playing career, Rose was also a 17-time All-Star and received two Gold Glove Awards. His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati, and he is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

After retiring as a player in 1986, Rose stayed with the Reds as a manager. He was fired in 1989, the year Rose was banned from baseball after accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played and managed the Reds. Rose eventually admitted in his autobiography that he did bet on baseball games, including Cincinnati's, while with the Reds. He claims he never bet against the team.

While the reinstatement means Rose is now eligible for the Hall of Fame, it does not mean he will get in. Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement the Historical Overview Committee "will develop the ballot of eight names for the Classic Baseball Era Committee — which evaluates candidates who made their greatest impact on the game prior to 1980 — to vote on when it meets next in December 2027."