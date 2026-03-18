Liberty Township trustees reject plan to bring first commercial business to stretch of Princeton Road

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Dozens of Liberty Township residents packed a trustee meeting Tuesday night to oppose a rezoning request that would have brought the first commercial property to a residential block on Princeton Road — and trustees sided with residents.

The rezoning request came from HAC Properties LLC, which sought to rezone the land for BCL Enterprises, an engineering firm specializing in audio-visual and security system designs for businesses.

Christy Miller, owner and founder of BCL Enterprises, said the business would have little impact on the neighborhood.

"We arrive at eight, we work at desks and leave at five, Monday through Friday. We are the neighbor you never notice," Miller said.

But residents pushed back, pointing to activity on the property they said contradicts those promises.

"The neighbor you never notice? As you see, many people have noticed," one resident said during the packed meeting. "Right after they bought, there was burning of debris for multiple days."

Peter Dardzinski, a Liberty Township resident, said the prospect of a commercial property next door was alarming.

"That's right in my backyard," Dardzinski said. "So, I'm basically looking at an industrial warehouse. My concern (is) they really haven't done what they say they have. There's been traffic coming and going for the last couple of weeks. It's only for the last couple of days that they've ceased activity."

WATCH: Liberty Township residents speak out in opposition to the rezoning of property along a stretch of Princeton Road

Trustees side with residents over rezoning concerns

Danielle Little said she bought her Liberty Township home specifically for its seclusion. She said that privacy was already compromised before Tuesday's vote.

"Privacy was immediately destroyed," Little said. "There was a 30-year-old tree line that protected my property on the left-hand side, and then all of the neighbors in the back of it. They actually came in, trespassed on my property, cut down our trees."

The rezoning request had already faced opposition before Tuesday's meeting. In January, the Butler County Planning Commission recommended approval. In February, the Liberty Township Zoning Board voted to deny the request.

Trustees denied the request Tuesday night, citing multiple reasons. They said the plans presented had changed from what was shown to the zoning board.

This doesn't completely shut down any rezoning in the area. In fact, the trustees said business rezoning would still come, and the developer is allowed to reapply.

Miller said she remains puzzled by the community's opposition.

"I don't know why there's an uproar," Miller said. "To me, it's the perfect place. The building is set back on the property. We're offering 63% green space. Everybody will see green. They won't see the building from the street."

If you have a concern or questions about development or projects in your neighborhood, reach out to Jay Shakur here: