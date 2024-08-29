New mini golf spot officially opens at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — A new miniature golf spot that also sells drinks and food has officially opened its doors at Newport on the Levee, the business announced.

Par 3 is housed in a massive, almost 17,000-square-foot space at The Levee, next to The Galley food hall.

Par 3 features three different nine-hole courses, all uniquely themed with over-the-top designs that even include a few nods to local sports teams. Outside of mini golf, Par 3 also has a full bar as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas with TVs, a gaming zone and a VIP section for large private groups.

Par 3's food menu is expected to serve "visually appealing, high-end, shareable small plates" as well as specialty cocktails.

The experience is intended for guests of all ages and skill levels.

It will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Earlier in August, it was announced that Newport on the Levee itself will soon be under new ownership after the completion of an acquisition by global real estate firm Jamestown.

Jamestown announced on Tuesday it was acquiring the Atlanta subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Northern American Properties. That Atlanta subsidiary manages $2 billion in assets comprised of real estate and mixed-use properties across the eastern US — including Newport on the Levee.

The acquisition is estimated to close by the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Jamestown's announcement. From there, that Atlanta-based subsidiary of NAP will operate under the Jamestown name, the announcement says.