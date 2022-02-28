Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities.

At least for now. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces put on high alert. That threatened to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight into Monday morning. Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It’s unclear what those talks would yield.

Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. The exact death tolls are unclear. Millions have fled homes or the country altogether.

Related News

Tri-Staters show support for Ukraine

DeWine halts sale of Russian Standard vodka

Ukrainian doctor uses Cincinnati connection to rally help

