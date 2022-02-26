DeWine halts Ohio sale of Russian Standard vodka in response to invasion

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Saturday that he has directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard in the state of Ohio.

The brand is the only vodka sold in Ohio that is purchased directly from a Russian-owned distillery.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control estimated that around 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard are available for sale in Ohio. Retailers have been directed by DOLC to immediately pull any Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka from their shelves, according to a press release from DeWine.

Other brands of vodka sold in Ohio —including those branded with Russian names — are purchased from distilleries outside of Russia, the press release said.

DeWine also signed an executive order declaring Sunday, Feb. 27 as a day of prayer for the people of Ukraine and the statehouse in Columbus will fly the Ukraine flag to show further support.