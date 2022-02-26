Watch
People from across the Tri-State showing support for Ukraine

Posted at 9:06 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 09:06:45-05

LOVELAND, Ohio — People from across the Tri-State gathered Friday in Loveland to show support for Ukraine with a "No War" Rally.

The group at "Home of the Brave Park" began as a few friends, who were born in Ukraine but moved to Cincinnati, to help give each other emotional support.

That longing grew into something bigger, with dozens coming together Friday afternoon.

"Nobody's organizing anything so okay, lets do something. So we decided to organize this protest, stand with Ukraine and we are very happy to see people here," said Allah Deroum, who was born in Ukraine but has lived in Cincinnati for three years.

One of the organizers said the rally was originally scheduled to happen during the weekend, but the group moved it up because there were fears there might not be a Ukraine left to stand in support of after intense fighting between Russia and Ukraine.

